Saxton planning to improve historical trails

SAXTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saxton Borough is planning on making changes to their historical trails.

In May, the council voted unanimously to move forward in joining the nation-wide Rails to Trails effort in conjunction with the Broad Top Township supervisors. Their goal is to make these old trails usable and safe for new visitors. Saxton Borough is working to make Warriors Path State Park the mid-point of a 25-mile trail.

Council President, Lester Meck says “it would actually be going through town and through the other end of Saxton and into an area that we call Puttstown which is in Huntingdon County and that trail would extend from there hopefully up Broad Top Mountain at least towards Dudley.” Broad Top area Historian, Ron Morgan adds “this trail in addition to supporting our local history and heritage has a tie in with America’s industrial heritage. That being steam railroading, coal mining, iron making, all were a part of America’s industrial heritage.”

Currently, the expansion of Saxton’s and other nearby trails is in the preliminary stages and they hope to finish in about 5 years. Meck says hopefully this will spark more growth in the area. The borough’s next step is to finalize plans and secure funding.