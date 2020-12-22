Santa strikes again on the WTAJ Morning Show

NORTH POLE (WTAJ) — Jolly old Saint Nick – will soon be making his way across our area–

to deliver toys to boys and girls. But the world has changed quite a bit since the last time Santa came for a visit. He says while this year looked a lot different – he’s still going to be able to pay everyone a visit. All of the elves, and reindeer have had their vaccinations and are all set for the big night.

one thing he is excited for is to bring a sense of hope– especially this year… “It’s not going to impact Christmas Eve we’re going to do what we can see everybody we can and get around the world as we usually do.” Santa says everyone has had their vaccinations and is taking safety precautions – even though they’re in total isolation in the North Pole. He says he still wants milk and cookies this year! We also tried to check with Santa about K.C.’s status this year for the naughty and nice list. Here’s what he had to say: “Santa doesn’t speak about the naughty and nice list nope – he’ll have to wait and see what he gets.” Santa did see that he’s having a problem with his hair – it’s kind of migrating from the top of his head to his chin so we’ll see what happens with that maybe we need to get him something special just teasing K.C. you know that!”