Santa delivers presents throughout Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – 92 kids across Clearfield County were surprised by Santa on his firetruck sleigh that was filled with toys.

It’s all thanks to Steve Livergood.

He started the holiday tradition over two decades ago, when his son died in an automobile accident. But he says he doesn’t see himself ever stopping.

“Well I plan on living to about 125, so I might be in my wheelchair, but whatever I’m going to be here,” said Livergood.

According to Livergood he’s just as excited as the kids.

“Let me tell you what, I didn’t sleep a wink last night thinking about did I get everything ready?”

Thanks to Livergood and his elves kids who may not have had anything to unwrap on Christmas morning will have plenty.

“Each child this year will average like 5 to 6 presents,” said Livergood.

He says by the end of the day he knows he’ll have tears in his eyes,

“It makes you feel good. It makes you feel good to know that you’re helping somebody have a nice Christmas.”