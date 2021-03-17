Sandy Ridge Wind Farm to expand in coming months

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The energy company Liberty Power will be expanding its Sandy Ridge Wind Farm.

Located on Tyrone Borough property, the farm currently has 15 windmills on it. Soon, according to Borough Manager Ardean Latchford, 9 more will be installed.

“I think probably around April, May,” said Latchford.

But these new windmills he says will be different than the ones already standing.

“From what I understand the blades on these ones are going to be longer,” said Latchford.

And the bigger the windmill Latchford says, the bigger the revenue that can be put back into the community.

“The Tyrone community has really been blessed throughout all this,” said Latchford.

According to Latchford, Tyrone receives a royalty between $110,00 to $115,000 from Liberty Power.

“We’ve been able to funnel those funds to our parks our swimming pool, community pool. We’re doing some upgrades there. Our Historic Railroad Park, we’re doing a lot of enhancements to that area to really build up on our economic outlook for Tyrone. So we’re thinking that’s really going to bring a lot of foot traffic in and a lot of people into our downtown,” said Latchford.

While the borough was faced with some opposition by environmentalists back in 2011 for the farms initial construction, Latchford says he has yet to hear any complaints for its expansion.