Sandy Hook Promise Alarming PSA

Fifty-Six million American kids are now back at school, and today, a new public service announcement was released by a group that wants to make sure they stay safe.

It starts out like any other back-to-school spot, but it’s certainly not.

The sound of gunshots makes that perfectly clear.

If the idea is to create a sense of terror students and parents, live with every day that their school could be next.

The people at sandy hook promise have met their goal.

A non-profit founded by families of those killed at Newtown, their goal was to shock. Nicole Hockley’s son Dylan was among the 26 victims.