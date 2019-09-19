Sandy Hook Promise Alarming PSA

(WTAJ/CBS) — THIS CONTENT COULD BE HARD TO WATCH FOR SOME VIEWERS.
Fifty-Six million American kids are now back at school, and today, a new public service announcement was released by a group that wants to make sure they stay safe.
It starts out like any other back-to-school spot, but it’s certainly not.
The sound of gunshots makes that perfectly clear.
If the idea is to create a sense of terror students and parents, live with every day that their school could be next.
The people at sandy hook promise have met their goal.
A non-profit founded by families of those killed at Newtown, their goal was to shock. Nicole Hockley’s son Dylan was among the 26 victims.