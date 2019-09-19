Sandy Hook Promise Alarming PSA

News

by: CBS

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ/CBS) — THIS CONTENT COULD BE HARD TO WATCH FOR SOME VIEWERS.

Fifty-Six million American kids are now back at school, and today, a new public service announcement was released by a group that wants to make sure they stay safe.

It starts out like any other back-to-school spot, but it’s certainly not.

The sound of gunshots makes that perfectly clear.

If the idea is to create a sense of terror students and parents, live with every day that their school could be next.

The people at sandy hook promise have met their goal.

A non-profit founded by families of those killed at Newtown, their goal was to shock. Nicole Hockley’s son Dylan was among the 26 victims.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss