Samsung’s Galaxy Fold smartphone will finally go on sale this week.

This after several months of delays.

The phone is launching Friday at certain Best Buy locations, AT&T outlets, and Samsung Experience stores.

The Fold is a 4.6-inch phone that opens up into a 7.3-inch tablet.

It will cost you nearly $2,000.

The launch was supposed to happen last Spring, but it was delayed after reviewer feedback found the phone broke too easily.