Samsung launches first foldable phone

(WTAJ/CNN) — Samsung is launching its new foldable smartphone.

The ‘Galaxy Fold’ is the first foldable phone to hit the market.

Samsung says it will go on sale in South Korea on Friday.

The foldable phone will retail for $1,980.

It was originally supposed to hit stores in April, but those plans were shelved after early users said the phones were breaking, and getting cracked screens and broken hinges.

Samsung says it has spent the past several months refining the device.

The company has not set a U.S. release date for the Galaxy Fold, but it is expected to hit shelves in coming weeks.