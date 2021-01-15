Salvation Army thrift store in Johnstown to close in March

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Johnstown is closing on March 1 after over 20 years of business.

According to Captain Daniel Gonzalez, who oversees the store, the decision was not made lightly. “After much review, it seems to be the most responsible choice,” he said.

The Salvation Army Johnstown Worship and Service Center on Vine Street will continue its operations. An effort is also being made to relocate the thrift store employees to other positions at the Salvation Army centers.

“The Thrift Store did provide great value to many families in need,” says Captain Erin Smullen, who oversees The Salvation Army Johnstown Worship and Service Center at 576 Vine Avenue. “Although the store is leaving, The Salvation Army isn’t going anywhere. We’re still absolutely committed to meeting needs by serving this community.”