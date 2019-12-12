Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Donation Shortage

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Salvation Army in Altoona says there’s several reasons they’ve received fewer donations this year, than in past years.

Salvation Army bell ringers come in all shapes and sizes like June Bug, the therapy donkey in DuBois…

Or Shayne Webb in Altoona.

“I do enjoy helping make sure that the money goes to a great cause to help those who can’t even try to help themselves,” Webb, said.

The money through the Red Kettle campaign makes up half the budget for the Salvation Army in Altoona, which helps send kids to camp, provides food for people during emergencies and helps families with utilities when they get shut off notices.

This year, the campaign in Altoona is struggling, raising just $42,000 so far.

At this time last year, $64,000 had already been raised.

Larry Fulmer, Pastor at Salvation Army in Altoona, says one reason for the drop-off is there’s one less week between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

“Black Friday is when we’re able to start our “Red Kettle bell ringing at the Walmart, Sam’s Club and Boscov locations, which are our top locations that bring in the most money,” Fulmer, said.

Last year bell ringers also had alot of luck at the Kmart in Altoona, collecting $24,000.

This year, Kmart closed.

Pastor Fulmer says services will be impacted without more funds raised.

“Our soup kitchen,” Fulmer, said. “We may not be able to serve every single week like we typically do now.”

Webb says, despite all of this, he’s amazed at the giving spirit of the people of Altoona.

“Altoona’s a very friendly community and everybody always likes to help each other out,” Webb, said.

You can give at any of the Red Kettles in Altoona from now through Christmas Eve at noon.