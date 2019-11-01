Salon in DuBois does special effects makeup for a special cause

DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — A salon in DuBois celebrated Halloween every day this month in a very unique way.

For the last 3 years, the ladies at the Beauty Bar Salon Spa & Barbering in DuBois have been doing 31 Days of Halloween.

They use special effects makeup to transform themselves into everything from monsters to characters. They then post the pictures on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

“You can’t even believe it’s your face,” Cori Pifer, owner of the Beauty Bar Salon Spa & Barbering, said. “You show it to people and they’re like no it’s not, but it is, it totally is.”

Each day of the month is something new.

“When I do my makeup I like to show it off,” Sarah Burke, a collaborator for 31 Days of Halloween said. “So I like to go to Walmart or like McDonald’s. I’ll just find any excuse to go somewhere.”

The more they show off, the more their message is spread.

“We started doing it when the Beauty Bar opened,” Pifer said. “My mom was actually going through breast cancer so I was trying to figure out a way to raise money and donate.”

Every time a client gets Halloween makeup done, their money goes right back to the community.

All proceeds make it possible for gift bags to be handed out to local cancer patients going through radiation and chemo.

“It’s fun to do it and I love to do it, but it’s also going to something great,” Seneca Shaffer, an employee at the Beauty Bar Salon Spa & Barbering said. “Like we’re helping people out.”

The Beauty Bar Salon Spa & Barbering also does any wig trimming or fitting free for cancer patients.

They also do a 12 Days of Christmas in December.