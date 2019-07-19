Salmonella outbreak linked to dog treats

(WTAJ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to contact with pig ear dog treats.

The CDC reported Wednesday that there are now a total of 93 people infected with the outbreak strains of salmonella in 27 states.

Twenty people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

The FDA says salmonella discovered in pig ear treats can infect people either from handling the treats or directly from a dog once it becomes ill.

On July 3rd, pet supplies plus recalled external icon bulk pig ears stocked in open bins because they might be contaminated with salmonella.