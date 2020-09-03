Saint Michael School switches to remote learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 case

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students in grades 6-8 at Saint Michael School in Loretto will be learning remotely until Sept. 16 after an eighth-grade student tested positive for COVID-19.

Students were sent home on Thursday. The student and their mother tested positive for COVID-19. However, the sibling, who is also a student at Saint Michael, tested negative, according to the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.

The classrooms for grades 6-8 are on a separate floor from other classes in the building and they share the same teachers, resulting in the decision to switch to remote learning.

The Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown said that although in-person education will continue for grades K-5, remote learning will be offered for families that would prefer a remote option.

The building will be going through a deep cleaning.