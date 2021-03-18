Saint Mary’s Pharmacy celebrates 10,000th vaccine administered

Saint Mary’s, PA (WTAJ) – Ann Watkavich was the lucky recipient of the of the 10,000th dose to be administered at the Saint Mary’s Pharmacy.

There was a celebration afterwards, with cake and photos for the pharmacy employees and state officials who came to witness the event.

The pharmacy is planning to reach 1,500 vaccine doses administered per week soon, after being selected as one of 300 vaccine providers elected to continue giving out doses.

“For me it’s about 37 years in pharmacy. This is a huge event and absolutely the most impressive clinical event I’ve been involved with since I started in pharmacy,” Frank Straub, the owner and CFO of Saint Mary’s Pharmacy said.