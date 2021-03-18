Saint Marys couple reunited

Saint Mary’s, PA (WTAJ) – Tears of joy filled the room as john Dacannal hugged his wife for the first time in more than a year. Before the pandemic hit, he visited his wife, Helen every day at the Pinecrest manor nursing home.

John says while there were a lot of uncertainties, he never gave up hope. He knew the day he could once again hold his wife of nearly 65 years would come again.

At the age of 86, Helen is no longer conversational, but the nursing home administrator says the touch of Helen’s husband is vital to have once again.

“That’s the biggest thing, the physical touch. I don’t think people realize the impact that has on individuals, and this time has been, it’s over a year so it’s just a long time,” Bolden said.

John Dacannal turned 88 this past Sunday, and he says this gift is as good as it gets.

“So it was a good day for me, yeah,” Dacannal said.