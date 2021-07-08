Saint Francis University to host national high school Esports showcase

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Saint Francis University Esports program will host a showcase in partnership with Stay Plugged In (SPIN) for high school players to be scouted and recruited by collegiate Esports programs.
The Red Flash Showcase will be held Saturday, July 31, and Sunday, Aug. 1 at the JFK Student Center within Saint Francis University. Registration is $49.99 per student however discounts will be available for full team registrations. Students who would like to register for the 2021 Showcase can do so online.
Full-teams who wish to register, team captains, or managers should contact Kyle Taylor, Director of Player Development at Stay Plugged In (SPIN) at kyle.taylor@espin.gg.
The showcase will feature four different game titles throughout the weekend, Overwatch, Rocket League, Ultimate, Valorant and Super Smash Bros. On the first day, players will be placed on teams and compete in Group Play in a round-robin format. On the second day, teams will be placed into a bracket based on the results from the round-robin.
Saturday’s schedule:
OVERWATCH GROUP PLAY
1:00 PM – Check-in & Player Headshots
1:30 PM – Campus Tour
2:00 PM – Players Meeting & Warmup
2:00 PM – Panels (parents and spectators)
2:30 PM – Matches Begin
6:30 PM – Matches End
ROCKET LEAGUE COMPETITION – VIRTUAL!
11:00 AM – Player Meeting
11:30 AM – Matches Begin
3:30 PM – Matches End
*This competition will be held online as part of the Saint Francis Showcase. No travel is required at all to participate*
VALORANT GROUPS
8:00 AM – Check-in & Player Headshots
8:30 AM – Players Meeting
9:00 AM – Players Warmup
9:00 AM – Panels (parents and spectators)
9:30 AM – Matches Begin
1:30 PM – Matches End
*All Valorant and Overwatch teams will advance to the Sunday bracket play*
Sunday’s schedule:
OVERWATCH BRACKET PLAY
8:00 AM – Check-in
9:00 AM – Player Meeting & Warmup
9:30 AM – Matches Begin
2:00 PM – Matches End
VALORANT BRACKET PLAY
12:15 PM – Player Meeting & Warmup
12:45 PM – Matches Begin
5:00 PM – Matches End
SUPER SMASH BROS ULTIMATE – SUNDAY ONLY!
8:00 AM – Check-in & Headshots
8:30 AM – Campus Tour
9:00 AM – Player Meeting & Warmup (players)
9:00 AM – Panels (parents and spectators)
9:30 AM – Matches begin
2:00 PM – Matches end
Colleges in attendance:
- Ohio Northern University
- Bay State College
- Arcadia University
- The University of North America
- Cumberland University
- Nichols College
- Ashland University
- Randolph-Macon College
- Juniata College
- Lourdes University
Travel information:
AIRPORT
- Arnold Palmer Regional Airport (LBE / KLBE) – 43 miles from Saint Francis
- Latrobe, PA
- University Park Airport (SCE / KUNV / UNV) – 67 miles from Saint Francis
- State College, PA
HOTELS
- Quality Inn
- 111 Cook St, Edensburg PA
- (814) 472-6100
- Approximately 8 miles away
- Holiday Inn Express
- 115 Convention Center Drive, Altoona PA
- (814) 312-1800
PARKING
Free Parking available in the JFK Student Union parking lot.
Saint Francis University was the first varsity esports program affiliated with the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE). More information on the University’s Esports program can be found on their website.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.