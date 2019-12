LORETTO, PA. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis University held it’s first ever “Rock the Bald” event for the St. Baldricks Foundation.

Participants sat on stage as they got their heads shaved to spread awareness for childhood cancer.

On Saturday, they raised over six-thousand dollars which will go towards childhood cancer research.

