Safety at the polls

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Voters in Bedford Township expressed that they felt comfortable walking into the voting polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mail-in ballots were very popular this year, however, some still preferred to cast their vote in person. Before walking through the doors to vote this year, PA voters were encouraged to follow safety recommendations. votespa.com recommends that voters wear a mask, bring their own pens, maintain social distancing, and follow instructions given by poll workers.

PA polling locations were advised to provide masks, gloves, hand sanitizing solutions, and use cleaning supplies for their voting materials. Those working the polls were asked to sit 6 feet apart and have designated spaces for voters.