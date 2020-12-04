Safe hunting tips during deer season

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With one week left in deer hunting season, the game commission says, hunting is still one of the safest recreational activities you can do.

Though statistically hunting is a safe sport, Southcentral land management supervisor, Jeffery Mock, says incidents still occur.

This includes self inflicted injuries, which he says most usually comes from breaking the law and having a loaded gun inside your car.

Another happens during deer drives, from another person you’re out hunting with.

To stay safe, Mock says hunters should always wear fluorescent orange, vocalize their location to other hunters, and be 100% certain of their target.

“Just remember that there’s no deer, bear, turkey, that’s walking in the woods in Pennsylvania that’s worth anybody getting injured over,” says Mock.