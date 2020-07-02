Rutter’s will offer free meals to frontline workers on July 24

YORK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Frontline workers will have a chance to receive a free meal at Rutter’s on July 24 as part of their “Feeding the Frontline” initiative.

Rutter’s stated that frontline workers will receive a free meal as a thank you for their hard work and service. The free meal will consist of a grab and go sandwich or wrap, a bag of chips and a regular fountain drink.

The offer is available to first responders in uniform, medical or active duty military with ID and Rutter’s employees. The offer can be redeemed at any Rutter’s location in Pennsylvania, Maryland or West Virginia.

“Rutter’s is proud to support our frontline workers, including our fantastic store employees, during these challenging times,” said Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO.

The free meal is available to the first 200 eligible customers per store with a limit of one meal per customer.

Rutter’s said that they plan to give away $1,000 a day to various local charities supporting first responders from July 18-23. On July 24 they will be making a $5,000 donation.

Rutter’s has also partnered with the American Red Cross for July and will be collecting money through their monthly charity cannister program to help support the initiatives of the local red cross, which can be donated at any Rutter’s location.

More information on the Feeding the Frontline initative can be found here.