Neil Peart of Rush performs during the final show of the R40 Tour at The Forum on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

(WTAJ) – In a tweet from members of the band Rush, it was announced that drummer, Neil Peart passed away.

According to the post made Friday afternoon, Neil had been battling brain cancer for over three years. Those looking to express their condolences are encouraged to donate to a cancer charity or research group.