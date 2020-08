STRONGSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen who was reported as a missing runaway in June was found safe by troopers on Tuesday, according to state police.



Chad Spaugy, 16, was reported missing on June 16. He was reportedly last seen at his home on Tyson Road when he took off from the area.

Members of state police in Ebensburg would like to thank members of the public and the media for their assistance with the investigation.