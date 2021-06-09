RR crossing to cause road closure in Somerset Co.

Railroad crossing maintenance to cause road closure in Somerset County.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a second road closure for railroad maintenance beginning Monday, June 14.

Route 281 between Listie Road and Aust Drive, near the Somerset County Airport, will be closed until Friday, June 18.

The road will be closed only at the Railroad Crossing. All traffic will be detoured from Route 281 to Route 30 and then Route 219 to Route 281.

