Route 960 closure at Woodland interchange to begin

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Closure of Route 970 is scheduled to begin July 28 as part of construction at the Woodland/Shawville Interchange at I-80 mile marker 123, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Route 970 will be closed at the interchange on July 28 at 6 p.m. A detour will be in place that utilizes Route 322 and Route 879 to reconnect drivers with Route 970.

Interstate traffic bound for Route 970 will exit at the Clearfield/Shawville interchange at mile marker 120 and follow the detour. This closure and detour are scheduled to be in effect through 6 p.m. on July 30.

Additionally, I-80 eastbound traffic will be diverted onto the temporary bridge spanning Route 970 in the median. This traffic pattern will be in effect until the contractor has reconstructed the eastbound bridge later this construction season