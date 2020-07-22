Route 879 bridge set to close overnight

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The bridge spanning the Anderson Creek near Curwensville on Route 879 will be closed overnight starting July 28 at 6 p.m.

This will be the second in a series of four overnight closures that are needed to remove the bridge’s existing beams. A detour using Route 729, Route 969 and Route 453 will be in effect.

The closure is scheduled to end at 6 a.m. on July 29.

PennDOT expects the work on the bridge to be completed by early November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.