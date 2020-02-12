Route 45 speed limit not changing

The Harris Township Board of Supervisors have confirmed the speed limit on Route 45 West in Boalsburg will not be reduced.

The board has been talking since September about reducing the speed from from 55 to 45 miles per hour from Windmill Road to Great View Circle.

PennDOT studies the speed of cars, the amount of crashes and others factors before changing a speed limit.

They say they won’t support lowering the speed limit, because it isn’t justified.

Harris Township Manager, Amy Farkas, says the township is now asking PennDOT, to remove the passing zone between Windmill Road and Great View Circle.