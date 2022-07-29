CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local artisans and businesses in the agritourism industry will be highlighted along Route 45 in Centre County.

Route 45 Getaways will highlight over 28 rural businesses in and around Route 45. The event takes place between Pine Grove Mills, Ferguson Township, Boalsburg and Millheim.

The event will run from Saturday, July 30 until Sunday, August 7. It will feature nine days of art, music, food, drinks and farm-related activities.

“It’s to really support those small businesses, especially during this time,” Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors Chair Laura Dininni said. “It really coalesced through our small area planning effort in Pine Grove Mills.”

Participating businesses will be hosting art, music or special workshops at their locations throughout the week and offering giveaways to visitors.

“It’s really the result of a lot of local residents that came together that started with a vision,” Ferguson Township Manager Centrice Martin said. “Through mobilization and a lot of leveraging of resources, folks prioritized putting this together.”

Dininni and Martin said the event shows how many local businesses pivoted to take an “agritourism” approach to supplement their farming income.

“In some instances and locations, we see the agriculture industry facing a growing number of challenges or not receiving the support they are deserving of,” Martin said. “Route 45 Getaways is a great example of how some operations are able to adapt and adopt to new ways to add value to their products, service offerings and social experiences to supplement farm incomes.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Funding for Route 45 Getaways was provided by a grant through the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and Centre County Board of Commissioners, as well as a financial donation from Ferguson Township.

For more information and a full list of events, visit the Route 45 Getaways website.