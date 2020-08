BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Quarry Road (Route 1015) in Snyder Township will be closed from Aug. 10-15 for geotechnical core boring work, according to The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

A detour will be implemented that will utilize Route 453, Silver Barn Road, Hileman Road and Quarry Road.

The project is expected to be completed by Aug. 15.