Route 1004 project closes intersection

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wrigley Street intersection will be closed on July 23 as part of a continuation of a betterment project on Route 1004 (Woodland Road) according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Traffic on Wrigley Street will not be permitted to turn onto Route 1004 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The closure is expected to last one day.

If there is a weather delay, the closure will be in place on July 24.

Long-term closure of the westbound lane heading toward downtown Clearfield remains in effect for 24 hours a day. Traffic headed toward the Clearfield Mall is not permitted to move through the work zone.