Roller coaster stolen from fairgrounds

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WTAJ) — Here’s something you don’t hear every day.

Police in Ohio want the public to help them find a stolen roller coaster!

That’s right, someone made off with the thrill ride from the Union County Fairgrounds last week.

A traffic camera snapped a photo of the renegade roller coaster last Tuesday.

As you can see, it’s a small coaster geared for kids called a Go-Gator.

The ride is part of a traveling carnival and fits on a trailer.

Someone hitched that trailer to their pick up truck and drove off with it.

If you happen to see it or if someone you know all of a sudden has a roller coaster in their yard, contact authorities.