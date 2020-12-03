Rockwood schools extend remote learning

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Rockwood Area School District is extending remote learning until at least Dec. 9 with the possibility of extending it past that point.

The district plans to reach out to families to complete a survey on decisions for instruction methods and exceptions to face coverings. A school board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 8, where the results of the survey will be presented.

