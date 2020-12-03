Rockwood schools extend remote learning

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Rockwood Area School District is extending remote learning until at least Dec. 9 with the possibility of extending it past that point.
The district plans to reach out to families to complete a survey on decisions for instruction methods and exceptions to face coverings. A school board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 8, where the results of the survey will be presented.
THE LATEST FROM WTAJ
- ‘Christmas Star’ to light up December sky for first time in 800 years
- Troopers respond to hunting accident in Centre County
- Chinese moon probe begins return to Earth with lunar samples
- New HBO documentary “Baby God” exposes how a fertility doctor secretly impregnated dozens of women
- No fans to be allowed at Rose Bowl for CFP semifinal game