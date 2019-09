JUNIATA TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Roadwork in Blair County could cause delays for drivers starting next week.

Penndot announced work will begin on a three-mile stretch of Valley Forge Road in Juniata Township.

We’re told the work will be from poplar run road to old route us 22, flaggers will be in place.

The work begins on Tuesday, September 24 and is expected to be completed by late November.