NORTHERN CAMBRIA, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in Northern Cambria may want to give themselves extra for their commute as roadwork will begin this Friday.

Crews will be working on Municipal Road from Route 219 to Spangler Street.

The 3.6-mile project will include resurfacing, drainage upgrades, guide rail, and signal updates.

A flagger will be in place and the work is expected to be complete by late September.