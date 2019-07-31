Roadwork, detours set to begin on Clearfield County bridge

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced today that road work and bridge repairs on Thompsontown Road (Route 3003) in Ferguson Township is scheduled to start next week.

The bridge spans Barrett Run, near Holes Road and the repairs will remove the bridge from the “poor condition” list.

Work is going to begin on Monday, August 5, and a detour is going to be put in place. The Detour will use Thompsontown Road, North Camp Road, and Colonel Drake Highway (Route 36). Residents will still be able to access their homes.

PennDOT plans for the work to be finished by early September. If the work is finished early, the roads will be re-opened sooner.

