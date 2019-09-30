Roads closed as crews respond to chemical odor in Ferguson Township

UPDATE: 12:27 p.m. – As per the fire department, nothing was detectable with their instruments with the smell. There are no reported injuries.



They think the smell came from Rockview prison grounds where they believe they’re conducting riot training.

FERGUSON TWP, CENTRE CO. Pa (WTAJ) — Emergency crews are being called out to a chemical odor in the area of Clyde Avenue in Ferguson Township.

We’re told residents are being sickened by the odor and are reporting respiratory issues and burning eyes.

Police are blocking some roads in the area.



