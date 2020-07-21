Road work to start on Route 26 in Centre County

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Preliminary work is slated to begin July 27 on the Route 26 local interchange in Centre County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Work zone and traffic control signs were placed between the I-80/161 exit and Jacksonville Road on July 17. They will remain covered until work begins on July 27.

Drivers have the potential to encounter lane and shoulder restrictions.

Preliminary work on this project includes the construction of emergency pull-offs, along with erosion and sedimentation controls.