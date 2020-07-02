Road work expected to cause delays in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update on its North Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College, which is scheduled to be completed over the next two weeks.

Drivers can expect the following July 6 – July 10:



Park Avenue to White Course Drive (vicinity of Curtin Road Intersection)

⦁ Milling, paving and line painting will begin July 6 and is expected to be completed by the afternoon on June 8. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction and motorists should anticipate delays and allow for extra travel time.

⦁ Curtin Road will be closed in the afternoon on July 6. Flaggers will be in the roadway directing traffic around the closure.

North Hills Place (left side of Atherton Street heading away from the University)

⦁ Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on Atherton Street heading away from the University on July 8-9. North Hills Place will be closed while paving is performed.



Cherry Lane (right side of Atherton Street heading toward the University)

⦁ Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on Atherton Street heading toward the University on July 8-9. Cherry Lane will be closed while paving is performed.

Flaggers will be present to direct traffic around the work areas. Traffic may be stopped for short periods of time. PennDOT advises those traveling to be patient and courteous to other drivers.

Drivers are advised to use both lanes to merge points throughout the project to minimize traffic queuing and travel times through the work zone. They are also advised to not block signalized intersections when the signal is red, which is an enforceable traffic offense and could result in a citation.

All work is weather and schedule dependent. The overview of the project can be found here.