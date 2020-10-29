Road, parking closures issued ahead of Penn State game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Despite a stoppage on tailgating and gathering for the Penn State vs Ohio State game, a parking and traffic advisory has been issued for the game on Oct. 31.
ROAD CLOSURES
These locations will be closed all day on Saturday:
- Curtin Road between University Drive and Porter Road
- Porter Road between Park Avenue and Hastings Road
PARKING CLOSURES
All regular football game-day parking areas are closed.
The following staff/faculty parking locations will be closed from midnight on Friday until the end of Saturday’s game:
- Jordan East
- Stadium West
- Porter North
- Porter South
- Orange L East
- Orange L South
- Yellow V
- Yellow H South (Pegula Ice Arena)
- Orange O (Pavilion)
- Orange B (Softball Park)
TRANSIT CHANGES
- The HM route will detour around Beaver Stadium using University Drive and Park Avenue:
- Outbound — Curtin Road to University Drive to Park Avenue to Fox Hollow Road
- Inbound — Fox Hollow Road to Park Avenue to University Drive to Curtin Road
- The Blue Loop will travel right onto University Drive from Curtin Road, then right on Hastings Road before resuming normal routing
- The Red Link will detour around Beaver Stadium using University Drive and Park Avenue:
- Outbound — Curtin Road to University Drive to Park Avenue and resume normal routing
- Inbound — Park Avenue to University Drive to Curtin Road and resume normal routing
All other routes in operation may be accessed at Computer Building on Bigler Road (K, N, R, V, and W routes) or Schlow Library on Beaver Avenue (P route).
Patrons will be redirected to existing bus stops at IM Building, Pegula Ice Arena and Hastings Road at University Drive for detoured routes.
