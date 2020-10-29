Road, parking closures issued ahead of Penn State game

Fireworks go off over Beaver Stadium as the Penn State football teams takes the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Despite a stoppage on tailgating and gathering for the Penn State vs Ohio State game, a parking and traffic advisory has been issued for the game on Oct. 31.

ROAD CLOSURES

These locations will be closed all day on Saturday:

Curtin Road between University Drive and Porter Road

Porter Road between Park Avenue and Hastings Road

PARKING CLOSURES

All regular football game-day parking areas are closed.

The following staff/faculty parking locations will be closed from midnight on Friday until the end of Saturday’s game:

Jordan East

Stadium West

Porter North

Porter South

Orange L East

Orange L South

Yellow V

Yellow H South (Pegula Ice Arena)

Orange O (Pavilion)

Orange B (Softball Park)

TRANSIT CHANGES

The HM route will detour around Beaver Stadium using University Drive and Park Avenue: Outbound — Curtin Road to University Drive to Park Avenue to Fox Hollow Road Inbound — Fox Hollow Road to Park Avenue to University Drive to Curtin Road

The Blue Loop will travel right onto University Drive from Curtin Road, then right on Hastings Road before resuming normal routing

The Red Link will detour around Beaver Stadium using University Drive and Park Avenue: Outbound — Curtin Road to University Drive to Park Avenue and resume normal routing Inbound — Park Avenue to University Drive to Curtin Road and resume normal routing



All other routes in operation may be accessed at Computer Building on Bigler Road (K, N, R, V, and W routes) or Schlow Library on Beaver Avenue (P route).

Patrons will be redirected to existing bus stops at IM Building, Pegula Ice Arena and Hastings Road at University Drive for detoured routes.