Construction will be disrupting travel for some drivers in Somerset County in the coming weeks.

Starting on August 12th, road work will begin on Route 20-33 in Stonycreek Township.

The construction will span from Coleman Station Road to Brotherton Road.

A detour will be in place from 7 a.m to 8 p.m.

After that portion of the road is finished, they will begin work on Willkow Road.

The entire project is expected to be done by mid-September.