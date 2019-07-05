Road closure to begin for I80 work in Clearfield County

Clearfield, PA – PennDOT continues work to replace two bridges on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. The bridges span Shiloh Road (Route 1012), just east of mile marker 125 in Bradford Township.

Interstate 80 west is currently restricted to a single lane using the left (passing) lane. Beginning Tuesday, July 9, there will be two lanes traveling in the westbound direction as traffic shifts to the right lane and shoulder.

Then, beginning Wednesday, July 10, Shiloh Road (SR 1012) will again temporarily close. The official detour during this closure will use Shiloh Road (SR 1012), Bigler Cutoff Road (SR 2030), and Route 322. The road is scheduled to reopen July 13.

Interstate 80 eastbound is scheduled to begin the next phase of construction on Tuesday, July 23.