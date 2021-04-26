Road Closure planned for downtown State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, South Burrowes Street will be closed between West Calder Way and West Beaver Avenue.

The sidewalk and entire street will also be closed during that time. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use caution when traveling near work areas.

The road closure is to allow for Stitzer Crane Service Inc. to set up a crane for work on Penn State`s new six-story building that is replacing the James Building.

In 2018, plans were approved for a complete remodel of the building into an 85,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art center to serve as an innovation and technology hub for the University. The hub will provide community access to cutting-edge machinery for prototyping and development as well as meeting spaces, mentorship opportunities and educational experiences.

The Innovation Hub is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2021.