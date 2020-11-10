Road closure and detour of Route 3024 to be lifted

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Previously implemented road closured and detours on Route 3204 (Frankstown Road) will be lifted in Nov. 11 in Adams and Richland Township.

Any remaining work on this project will be done under daylight traffic control with flaggers.

Motorists are reminded traffic traveling on Route 3024 (Frankstown Road) from the newly designed intersection of Route 3026 (Clapbord Run Road) side of the project does not have to stop when traveling through the re-designed four-way intersection, which is now posted at 35 MPH.

Delays should be expected at times when traveling through the area until the project completion.

The overall project is expected to be completed by December of 2020.