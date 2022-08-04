CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In November of 2018 the Riverview Bible Church was destroyed by a fire.

Now almost 4 years later, the Riverview Bible Church has a new location in downtown Clearfield. Pastor Mark Eveleth and his family opened the new location last Sunday, July, 30th.

The new location is located at 12 S. 3rd Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Before the new location, Mark had to hold services at different places in Clearfield County. Now he says the newly opened location is a place that feels like home.

“Well we were waiting and waiting and if you know anything about building it takes time, it doesn’t happen overnight. And when we obtained our permit, that’s when COVID hit and the price of materials skyrocketed and we purchased this property on December 17th of last year and we have been working on it since and now we are ready to open,” Eveleth said.

A critical part of the opening of the new location was the constant community support the church received.

“When we were entertaining purchasing this building I went downtown to find out if it was possible and the code enforcer at the time Larry Mack is now retired was elated that another church was coming downtown. I would like to thank the community because when our church burned down the community gave and I can’t thank them enough for what they have given,” Eveleth said.

With the new location, Mark noted that he put many hours into the building to make it clean and welcoming.

“Sunday school is at 10 o’clock, the morning worship services are at 10:45, the evening service is at 6 and then we have a Wednesday night prayer meeting at 6. We are a traditional church we use the King James version of the Bible,” Eveleth said.