Riverfront business project receives $2M in funding

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– A business facility planned in Clearfield received a $2 million federal grant to move forward on the project.

The $2.28 million matching grant comes from the U.S. Secretary of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

The rest of the money for the more than $4 million project will come from state and local funds.

Clearly Ahead Development CEO Rob Swales said River’s Landing will be a space for businesses, startups and the community.

It will have room for new businesses, entrepreneurship and events.

“We plan on having research and development capabilities in it as well,” Swales said. “We really want to partner with the local academic institutions, from the high school and vocational level up to the collegiate level, so we can foster entrepreneurship and business startups.”

It’s expected to create at least 50 new jobs and generate $10 million in private investment.

Swales said the project has already attracted new business to the area.

He said Makin Metals, a U.K.-based manufacturer, saw River’s Landing as one benefit when choosing Clearfield as its first U.S. location.

“They were privy to the information and the quality of life aspects that was going on here at the River’s Landing site, and that company plans on actually using that facility as well,” Swales said.

Ground breaking on the project could happen as early this fall, or some time next spring.