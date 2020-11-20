Riding center hosts “Christmas at the Barn”

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – If you like horses and are looking for something fun to do this weekend, Rising Hope Therapeutic Riding Center has a special event planned just for you.

On Nov. 21, Rising Hope is opening their barn doors to the community.

Program Director Yvonne McCaslin says they are looking to get people in the Christmas spirit.

“We’ve always wanted to share the barn at the holiday season, and this year we felt like our community needed a boost in their spirits,” said McCaslin.

According to McCaslin kids can make crafts and ornaments, as well as go on a scavenger hunt with the mini horses.

There will be finger foods, hot chocolate, and a fire to make s’mores at.

The event is open to the public, and there is no cost to attend.