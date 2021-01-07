Ridgelines Language Arts to bring poetry library to youth detention center

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Ridgelines Language Arts is kicking of their 2021 with a new project.

The relatively new Centre County nonprofit’s mission is to bring the language arts to under heard communities.

They’re fulling that mission with their plans to bring a poetry library to Central Counties Youth Center.

According to outreach and fundraising coordinator Jenny Hwozdeck, Ridgelines started a music program at CCYC in 2018. But due to the pandemic, that program was put on hold.

Not knowing when they’d be able to return in person, they came up with the idea of a poetry library.

“We have this opportunity with youth that are in this institution for a period of time to offer them another creative avenue for self-discovery to spark creativity… to offer them another way to interact with the world,” said Hwozdeck.

Ridgelines Language Arts was able to raise $2000 dollars for new books.

According to Hwozdeck it was important to buy new books not only to support local businesses and independent poetry publishers, but to show the youth at the center that they’re seen and that these books were handpicked just for them.

