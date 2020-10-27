Richland set to upgrade camera system at elementary school

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland School District was in need of a new camera system for their elementary school and figured now would be the perfect time to upgrade to a newer cost-efficient system.

Their current system is like any other school’s camera system.

“You’re searching for a time and then a camera so you’re looking at noon on today’s date in the camera that’s in a certain hallway,” said Gregg Wilson, Principal at Richland Elementary School. “You have to really know the system and there’s a lot of nuances with it.”

Their new camera system will be an upgrade in lots of different ways.

“This new system will allow you to search for items, for example, you can type in a red book bag for example and it will pull up all the red book bags and if you select a certain one…this is the red bookbag we’re looking for..this camera system will track the red bookbag throughout the school,” said Wilson.

He says they’re also able to load in Megan’s Law offenders who would be flagged if they tried entering a building.

The new Verkada system will operate as a cloud storage system but also have backups of footage.

“This allows us to remove the server and direct upload to a cloud server that’s hosted by Verkada that has a secure connection. Each camera has a hard drive on it that’s always being recorded as well,” said Jimmy Grandas, IT Systems Administrator at the Richland School District

Superintendent Arnold Nadonley says these upgrades will only cost the district a couple of thousand dollars more than if they were to simply upgrade the already outdated equipment, adding that the system should be installed by January.