Richland Community Days Festival cancelled for 2020

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Community Days Festival announced the cancellation of its 13th annual festival due to COVID-19.



The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 14 and 15. After deliberation the committee came to the conclusion that it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel this year’s event and begin planning for 2021.

The restriction placed on large gatherings over 250 people and social distancing concerns were factors that the committee took into consideration. They said that they are concerned for the health and safety of all of the attendees, volunteers, vendors and entertainers.

The 2021 festival is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 20 and 21.