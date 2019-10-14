Reynoldsville councilwoman Mary Jane Clark has died, borough reports

REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) — Reynoldsville Borough Council has announced that Borough council member Mary Jane Clark had died on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Mary Jane served on Borough Council since November 2002 and also worked faithfully with the Reynlow Park board as well as RAID and the Chamber of Commerce boards.

The Council says Mary Jane will always be remembered for her selfless acts of kindness and willingness to lend an ear to those in need.

They report that funeral arrangements are under the direction of Snyder-d’Ardy Funeral Home on E. Main Street in Reynoldsville.

Family and friends will be received today, October 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Mass of Christian burial tomorrow at the St. Marys Roman Catholic Church beginning at 11 a.m.