(WTAJ/CBS) — Reynolds Wrap is looking for a Chief Grilling Officer once again.

The primary duties are traveling around the United States testing and eating barbeque.

This year the job requires finding the best BBQ ribs in America.

The Chief Grill Master will also scout out grilling techniques and shares tips on to drool for dishes.

The two-week gig pays $10,000, and you get to bring a friend along for the ride.