Retiring teachers surprised with parade

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. ( WTAJ) — You might be seeing plenty of surprises for graduates but what about the teachers?

Some retiring teachers at Spring Cove Elementary have been there for over 30 years. Unfortunately, their last day of classes will be online, but their staff wanted to make sure their hard work didn’t go unnoticed.

They surprised five elementary school teachers with a parade.

1st Grade Teacher, Beth Hoover says “there are a lot of us retiring at Spring Cove School District which is unusual in itself but I would’ve never thought it would end this way. It’s been bittersweet.”

2nd Grade Teacher, Nellie Cowher says “it was great to be there as a kid, great to teach there as an adult. I got to teach with some of the teachers that I had as a child and now I’m retiring and looking forward to raising a granddaughter in the community.”

Kindergarten Teacher, Lori Perrin says “you’re anxious to end your career but at the same time you want to teach your kids as long as you can and to have it ended in March has been very difficult in a lot of ways so bittersweet is probably the best way I would describe it.”

Beth, Nellie, and Lori haven’t seen their students or each other since they left school in March. So the Spring Cove staff got together and went to the house after house, showing their retiree’s that they’re appreciated.

Organizer, Brandy Dick says “they just play an amazing role for our kids and even as coworkers.. they’re special people.”